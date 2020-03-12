853 Hyperion Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION In the Heart of Silverlake! - Hi! Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Please watch by clicking link below before contacting us to ensure you really like the place:



https://youtu.be/T2zkiU2dPQ0



Brand new home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Dining area overlooking downtown LA with a view on the balcony seeing the Hollywood sign!



At the heart of Silver lake. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Silver Lake Reservoir, with a super short drive to Griffith observatory!



Right off Sunset Blvd, 5 mins walk to Intelligentsia Coffee, in the neighborhood where Victoria Secret Angel Adrianne Ho is living at. Good wine, fresh food from farmers market all within 10 mins walk.



(RLNE5112697)