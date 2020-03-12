All apartments in Los Angeles
853 Hyperion Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

853 Hyperion Ave

853 Hyperion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

853 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION In the Heart of Silverlake! - Hi! Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Please watch by clicking link below before contacting us to ensure you really like the place:

https://youtu.be/T2zkiU2dPQ0

Brand new home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Dining area overlooking downtown LA with a view on the balcony seeing the Hollywood sign!

At the heart of Silver lake. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Silver Lake Reservoir, with a super short drive to Griffith observatory!

Right off Sunset Blvd, 5 mins walk to Intelligentsia Coffee, in the neighborhood where Victoria Secret Angel Adrianne Ho is living at. Good wine, fresh food from farmers market all within 10 mins walk.

(RLNE5112697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Hyperion Ave have any available units?
853 Hyperion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 853 Hyperion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
853 Hyperion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Hyperion Ave pet-friendly?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 853 Hyperion Ave offer parking?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave does not offer parking.
Does 853 Hyperion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Hyperion Ave have a pool?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 853 Hyperion Ave have accessible units?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Hyperion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Hyperion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Hyperion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
