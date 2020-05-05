All apartments in Los Angeles
8527 McLaren Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8527 McLaren Ave.

8527 N Mclaren Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8527 N Mclaren Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Safe location near West Hills Hospital, Warner Center, 25 minutes from LA attractions and beach. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, fenced backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8527 McLaren Ave. have any available units?
8527 McLaren Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8527 McLaren Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8527 McLaren Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 McLaren Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8527 McLaren Ave. offer parking?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8527 McLaren Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 McLaren Ave. have a pool?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8527 McLaren Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 McLaren Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8527 McLaren Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8527 McLaren Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
