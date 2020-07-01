852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Live the Melrose lifestyle in this hip condo apartment. Admire this walkers paradise with a walk score of 94!



CUSTOM KITCHEN

· Beautiful Designer Kitchen

· Quartz Countertops

· High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances

· Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher



INTERIOR

· Beautiful Wood Flooring

· Living Room Fireplace

· Balcony

· Recessed Lighting

· Central AC & Heat

· Dual Pane Windows

· Washer and Dryer In Unit



COMMUNITY

· Perfect location between Melrose and West Hollywood.

· Walking distance to Trader Joe's, and fabulous West Hollywood shopping and dining.



LEASE TERM

· 12 Month Lease