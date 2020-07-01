Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
Los Angeles, CA
852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM
852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5
852 N Poinsettia Pl
No Longer Available
852 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live the Melrose lifestyle in this hip condo apartment. Admire this walkers paradise with a walk score of 94!
CUSTOM KITCHEN
· Beautiful Designer Kitchen
· Quartz Countertops
· High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances
· Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher
INTERIOR
· Beautiful Wood Flooring
· Living Room Fireplace
· Balcony
· Recessed Lighting
· Central AC & Heat
· Dual Pane Windows
· Washer and Dryer In Unit
COMMUNITY
· Perfect location between Melrose and West Hollywood.
· Walking distance to Trader Joe's, and fabulous West Hollywood shopping and dining.
LEASE TERM
· 12 Month Lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have any available units?
852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have?
Some of 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 is pet friendly.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 offer parking?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 offers parking.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have a pool?
No, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have accessible units?
No, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 has units with dishwashers.
