852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5

Location

852 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live the Melrose lifestyle in this hip condo apartment. Admire this walkers paradise with a walk score of 94!

CUSTOM KITCHEN
· Beautiful Designer Kitchen
· Quartz Countertops
· High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances
· Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher

INTERIOR
· Beautiful Wood Flooring
· Living Room Fireplace
· Balcony
· Recessed Lighting
· Central AC & Heat
· Dual Pane Windows
· Washer and Dryer In Unit

COMMUNITY
· Perfect location between Melrose and West Hollywood.
· Walking distance to Trader Joe's, and fabulous West Hollywood shopping and dining.

LEASE TERM
· 12 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have any available units?
852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have?
Some of 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 is pet friendly.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 offer parking?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 offers parking.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have a pool?
No, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have accessible units?
No, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 North Poinsettia Place - 1, #5 has units with dishwashers.

