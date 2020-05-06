852 North POINSETTIA Place

Amenities

Live the Melrose lifestyle in this hip condo apartment. Admire this walkers paradise with a walk score of 94! CUSTOM KITCHEN Beautiful Designer Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances, Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher. INTERIOR Beautiful Wood Flooring, Living Room Fireplace, Balcony, Recessed Lighting, Central AC & Heat, Dual Pane Windows, Washer and Dryer In UnitCOMMUNITY Perfect location between Melrose and West Hollywood. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, and fabulous West Hollywood shopping and dining. LEASE TERM 12-24 Month Lease UNIT FEATURES Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets