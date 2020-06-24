Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 852 N Bunker Hill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
852 N Bunker Hill Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
852 N Bunker Hill Ave
852 North Bunker Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
852 North Bunker Hill Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About The Unit:
Plenty of natural light
Great closet space
One Parking Spot
Laundry on site
Pets OK!
About The Building
Secured Access
Onsite Laundry:
Owner Pays Water + Trash, You pay your gas & electric.
Pet friendly :)
Parking included
(RLNE3222354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave have any available units?
852 N Bunker Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave have?
Some of 852 N Bunker Hill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 852 N Bunker Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
852 N Bunker Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 N Bunker Hill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 N Bunker Hill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 852 N Bunker Hill Ave offers parking.
Does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 N Bunker Hill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 852 N Bunker Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 852 N Bunker Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 852 N Bunker Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 N Bunker Hill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College