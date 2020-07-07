Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8519 Cole Crest Dr.
8519 Cole Crest Dr
8519 Cole Crest Dr
8519 Cole Crest Dr
Location
8519 Cole Crest Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
A classic one bedroom, one bath cottage high in the hills of Laurel Canyon. Open beam ceiling, decks, hot tub, canyon view, yard, garage, very private, great neighborhood.
(RLNE5788074)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8519 Cole Crest Dr have any available units?
8519 Cole Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8519 Cole Crest Dr have?
Some of 8519 Cole Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8519 Cole Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8519 Cole Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 Cole Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8519 Cole Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8519 Cole Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8519 Cole Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 8519 Cole Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8519 Cole Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 Cole Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 8519 Cole Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8519 Cole Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 8519 Cole Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 Cole Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8519 Cole Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
