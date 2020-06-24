All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

851 Enchanted Way

851 N Enchanted Way · No Longer Available
Location

851 N Enchanted Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Mid Century Home in Pacific Palisades! - Move In Ready! Step into this single story mid century home with exposed beams, sweeping canyon views and a peek-a-poo ocean-scape in the prestigious Pacific Palisades. This Enchanted home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a generous backyard. Dont miss the gorgeous exposed wood beams/ceilings, large white brick Living Room fireplace, refinished tile flooring and large double sliding doors leading out to your private backyard with breathtaking Mountain Views! The kitchen features ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and an inviting breakfast nook with booth seating! The half bathroom is ideal for guests. The master bedroom floods with natural light and a large sliding glass door leads out to your private backyard. The master bathroom has dual sinks, loads of shelving and cabinetry, and a walk in shower. Bedrooms #2 and #3 are spacious and bright. An additional room featuring built in cabinets and and shelves is ideal for use as an office or library. The Patio is covered with recessed lighting... IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING RAIN OR SHINE! There is a two car attached garage. Gardener included in rent. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Convenient to the nearby restaurants, shops of Sunset Blvd and PCH!

(RLNE4564080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Enchanted Way have any available units?
851 Enchanted Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Enchanted Way have?
Some of 851 Enchanted Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Enchanted Way currently offering any rent specials?
851 Enchanted Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Enchanted Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Enchanted Way is pet friendly.
Does 851 Enchanted Way offer parking?
Yes, 851 Enchanted Way offers parking.
Does 851 Enchanted Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Enchanted Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Enchanted Way have a pool?
No, 851 Enchanted Way does not have a pool.
Does 851 Enchanted Way have accessible units?
No, 851 Enchanted Way does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Enchanted Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Enchanted Way does not have units with dishwashers.
