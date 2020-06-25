8501 BELFORD Avenue

Amenities

Available fully furnished or semi-furnished for $5,950 or unfurnished for $4,599. Enjoy peace and relaxation at this charming remodeled 3BD, 1BA, 981sqft home nestled on a 5,800 soft lot in beautiful Westchester. Enjoy modern touches throughout with new floors, stainless steel appliances, Toto plumbing, and a new central A/C and heating system. An abundance of natural light fills the home during the day with full visibility through the sunscreen shades. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining or family fun, you can pick your own oranges from the orange trees! The attached 2-car garage and long driveway make sure you never have to worry about parking. Comes equipped with a Ring camera, Ring alarm system, smart thermostat (Ecobee) and smart garage door opener, so you can control and monitor your home right from your phone. Laundry hook-ups are located inside. Bring your furry friends, pets allowed! Term lengths negotiable. Close to LAX, the 405, LMU, and all major highways.