Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

8501 BELFORD Avenue

8501 Belford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available fully furnished or semi-furnished for $5,950 or unfurnished for $4,599. Enjoy peace and relaxation at this charming remodeled 3BD, 1BA, 981sqft home nestled on a 5,800 soft lot in beautiful Westchester. Enjoy modern touches throughout with new floors, stainless steel appliances, Toto plumbing, and a new central A/C and heating system. An abundance of natural light fills the home during the day with full visibility through the sunscreen shades. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining or family fun, you can pick your own oranges from the orange trees! The attached 2-car garage and long driveway make sure you never have to worry about parking. Comes equipped with a Ring camera, Ring alarm system, smart thermostat (Ecobee) and smart garage door opener, so you can control and monitor your home right from your phone. Laundry hook-ups are located inside. Bring your furry friends, pets allowed! Term lengths negotiable. Close to LAX, the 405, LMU, and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 BELFORD Avenue have any available units?
8501 BELFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 BELFORD Avenue have?
Some of 8501 BELFORD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 BELFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8501 BELFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 BELFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 BELFORD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8501 BELFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8501 BELFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8501 BELFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 BELFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 BELFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 8501 BELFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8501 BELFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8501 BELFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 BELFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 BELFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
