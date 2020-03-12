Rent Calculator
850 CRENSHAW Boulevard
850 Crenshaw Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
850 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Brand new building on 8th street and Crenshasw blvd. Very spacious 2 bed and 2 bath unit. Facing Crenshaw blvd, Private Balcony, 2 tandem parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have any available units?
850 CRENSHAW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have?
Some of 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
850 CRENSHAW Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard has a pool.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
