All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
850 CRENSHAW Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 CRENSHAW Boulevard

850 Crenshaw Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Brand new building on 8th street and Crenshasw blvd. Very spacious 2 bed and 2 bath unit. Facing Crenshaw blvd, Private Balcony, 2 tandem parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have any available units?
850 CRENSHAW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have?
Some of 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
850 CRENSHAW Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard has a pool.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 CRENSHAW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College