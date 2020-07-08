All apartments in Los Angeles
849 South Broadway #506

849 South Broadway · (818) 577-6208
Location

849 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 849 South Broadway #506 - 01 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Spacious Loft In The Famous Eastern Columbia Building - This incredible loft/life work space, is in one of the most iconic Art Deco buildings in the world. The Eastern Columbia building is the pinnacle of luxury, touting a concierge service, roof top pool, spa, gym, gated parking, and some of the most beautiful design features in all of LA.

The unit is spacious with large windows, high ceiling, and polished concrete floors in 1,120 sqft of living space. Large open entry, galley kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous bathroom and tub w/ granite deck. The location is unrivaled in the heart of LA, close to theaters, Staples Center, LA Live, and plenty of the most exciting restaurants and bars in the city.

Live out your dreams in this iconic piece of architecture and design.

(RLNE5860226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 South Broadway #506 have any available units?
849 South Broadway #506 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 South Broadway #506 have?
Some of 849 South Broadway #506's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 South Broadway #506 currently offering any rent specials?
849 South Broadway #506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 South Broadway #506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 South Broadway #506 is pet friendly.
Does 849 South Broadway #506 offer parking?
Yes, 849 South Broadway #506 offers parking.
Does 849 South Broadway #506 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 South Broadway #506 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 South Broadway #506 have a pool?
Yes, 849 South Broadway #506 has a pool.
Does 849 South Broadway #506 have accessible units?
No, 849 South Broadway #506 does not have accessible units.
Does 849 South Broadway #506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 South Broadway #506 does not have units with dishwashers.
