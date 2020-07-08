849 South Broadway #506

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool hot tub media room

Spacious Loft In The Famous Eastern Columbia Building - This incredible loft/life work space, is in one of the most iconic Art Deco buildings in the world. The Eastern Columbia building is the pinnacle of luxury, touting a concierge service, roof top pool, spa, gym, gated parking, and some of the most beautiful design features in all of LA.



The unit is spacious with large windows, high ceiling, and polished concrete floors in 1,120 sqft of living space. Large open entry, galley kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous bathroom and tub w/ granite deck. The location is unrivaled in the heart of LA, close to theaters, Staples Center, LA Live, and plenty of the most exciting restaurants and bars in the city.



Live out your dreams in this iconic piece of architecture and design.



