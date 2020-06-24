8480 HAROLD Way

Amenities

A breathtaking modern masterpiece on Sunset Strip! Entertainer's dream, designed to perfectly host large scale or intimate gatherings with abundant reception areas, seamlessly flowing to outdoor terraces with breathtaking city lights. Expansive back garden with pool/spa and peaceful lounging and dining spaces. Gourmet chef's kitchen with professional appliances, comfortable master boasting a spa-like bath and a private balcony and terrace. The second bedroom suite features its own large terrace and viewing balcony. Exquisite finishes throughout including Fleetwood doors, wide plank French oak floors, tumbled granite counters, Italian tiles, and wine cellar. All new state of the art systems including roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and tankless water heater. Moments from the destination dining, shopping, and nightlife of the Sunset Strip including Chateau Marmont and Soho House. This is a rare opportunity in a truly iconic location! Also for sale at $3,995,000