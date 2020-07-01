848 S Sherbourne Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning range refrigerator

beverly hills adj

Lower 3 bed 2 bath with large private patio

Hardwood floors new stove fridge verticals new tiles floors in kitchen and both bathrooms

3 Ac 2 entrance 2 parkings

north of Olympic near Robertson

3150 per month

Levy