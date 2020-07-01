848 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035 South Robertson
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
beverly hills adj Lower 3 bed 2 bath with large private patio Hardwood floors new stove fridge verticals new tiles floors in kitchen and both bathrooms 3 Ac 2 entrance 2 parkings north of Olympic near Robertson 3150 per month Levy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have any available units?
848 S Sherbourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.