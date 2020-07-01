All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
848 S Sherbourne Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

848 S Sherbourne Dr

848 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

848 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
beverly hills adj
Lower 3 bed 2 bath with large private patio
Hardwood floors new stove fridge verticals new tiles floors in kitchen and both bathrooms
3 Ac 2 entrance 2 parkings
north of Olympic near Robertson
3150 per month
Levy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have any available units?
848 S Sherbourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have?
Some of 848 S Sherbourne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 S Sherbourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
848 S Sherbourne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 S Sherbourne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 848 S Sherbourne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 848 S Sherbourne Dr offers parking.
Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 S Sherbourne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have a pool?
No, 848 S Sherbourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 848 S Sherbourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 848 S Sherbourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 S Sherbourne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

