Los Angeles, CA
8474 UTICA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8474 UTICA Drive

8474 Utica Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8474 Utica Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Located on a private cul-de-sac in the Wonderland school district of Laurel Canyon, this gated architectural home is freshly remodeled. An open floor plan with soaring 19" ceilings, large windows, and exposed cantilevered staircase give this home a feeling of a sophisticated NYC loft. Updated chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and an independent bar with butcher block countertops. The main living area encompasses an additional den/office, multiple decks and a patio with built-in bbq and fire-pit that allow for great indoor/outdoor flow, maximizing its lush double-lot with canopying oak trees and greenery. Make your way down to the lower patio to take in the towering bamboo and redwood hot tub with large built in seating area. Retrieve to a large master suite with walk in closet, rain shower, skylights, multiples decks and bedroom that overlooks the living room. An independent guest suite with full bathroom and separate exterior entrance finish-off this expansive property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8474 UTICA Drive have any available units?
8474 UTICA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8474 UTICA Drive have?
Some of 8474 UTICA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8474 UTICA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8474 UTICA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8474 UTICA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8474 UTICA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8474 UTICA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8474 UTICA Drive offers parking.
Does 8474 UTICA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8474 UTICA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8474 UTICA Drive have a pool?
No, 8474 UTICA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8474 UTICA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8474 UTICA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8474 UTICA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8474 UTICA Drive has units with dishwashers.
