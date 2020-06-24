8474 UTICA Drive

Amenities

Located on a private cul-de-sac in the Wonderland school district of Laurel Canyon, this gated architectural home is freshly remodeled. An open floor plan with soaring 19" ceilings, large windows, and exposed cantilevered staircase give this home a feeling of a sophisticated NYC loft. Updated chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and an independent bar with butcher block countertops. The main living area encompasses an additional den/office, multiple decks and a patio with built-in bbq and fire-pit that allow for great indoor/outdoor flow, maximizing its lush double-lot with canopying oak trees and greenery. Make your way down to the lower patio to take in the towering bamboo and redwood hot tub with large built in seating area. Retrieve to a large master suite with walk in closet, rain shower, skylights, multiples decks and bedroom that overlooks the living room. An independent guest suite with full bathroom and separate exterior entrance finish-off this expansive property.