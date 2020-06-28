Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8469 Hatillo Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8469 Hatillo Ave
8469 Hatillo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8469 Hatillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8469 Hatillo Ave Available 09/01/19 -
(RLNE5122779)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave have any available units?
8469 Hatillo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8469 Hatillo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8469 Hatillo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8469 Hatillo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave offer parking?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave have a pool?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave have accessible units?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8469 Hatillo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8469 Hatillo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
