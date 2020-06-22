All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

846 S Serrano Ave

846 South Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

846 South Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Tons Of Closet Space!
Natural Light
Parking
Pets OK
Owner Paid Utilities:Water & Trash

(RLNE3284855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 S Serrano Ave have any available units?
846 S Serrano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 S Serrano Ave have?
Some of 846 S Serrano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 S Serrano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
846 S Serrano Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 S Serrano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 S Serrano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 846 S Serrano Ave does offer parking.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 S Serrano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have a pool?
No, 846 S Serrano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have accessible units?
No, 846 S Serrano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 S Serrano Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
