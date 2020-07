Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Loft-like three-story contemporary. Almost 3000 sq ft of living space. Kitchen overlooks the dining room, and living room w/fireplace. Every room has canyon views. There's a huge backyard deck with a hot tub, and plenty of space to relax. The house sits on a Quiet cul-de-sac, 10 minutes from the Sunset Strip. All 3 bedrooms are en-suite. There's a separate powder room for guest, laundry and plenty of storage. Amazing mountain + woodland views. Wonderland School District.