Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8439 Lindley Avenue - #04
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8439 Lindley Avenue - #04
8439 Lindley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8439 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Walking Distance to CSUN 1bedroom 1 bath unit, Stove, A/C unit, parking and Laundry room onsite. Onsite Resident Manager small quiet Gated property.
1bed 1bath Available, laminated wood floors, stove & parking included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 have any available units?
8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 have?
Some of 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 currently offering any rent specials?
8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 is pet friendly.
Does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 offer parking?
Yes, 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 offers parking.
Does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 have a pool?
No, 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 does not have a pool.
Does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 have accessible units?
No, 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 does not have accessible units.
Does 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8439 Lindley Avenue - #04 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College