Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8435 Orion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8435 Orion Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8435 Orion Avenue
8435 N Orion Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8435 N Orion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful apartment for rent
Stainless steel appliances
Laminate flooring
Granite countertops
Central AC/Heater
Laundry hookups in unit
24 hour camera surveillance cameras
Gym on site
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26885
(RLNE4702562)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8435 Orion Avenue have any available units?
8435 Orion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8435 Orion Avenue have?
Some of 8435 Orion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8435 Orion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Orion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Orion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Orion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Orion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Orion Avenue offers parking.
Does 8435 Orion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Orion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Orion Avenue have a pool?
No, 8435 Orion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Orion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8435 Orion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Orion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Orion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College