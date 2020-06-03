All apartments in Los Angeles
8435 Orion Ave

8435 Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Orion Luxury Living, the Newest Trend in Apartment Living in the San Fernando Valley, offers very spacious 3 bedroom floor plans, starting at $2,595, depending on size*. Beautiful kitchens and bathrooms, with granite counter tops, state of the art cabinets throughout, luxury flooring, washer and dryer inside the unit*, stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerators available*, central A/C and Heating, balcony, cable ready, LED lighting, Fitness Center. Spacious Courtyard, assigned 2 parking spaces underground garage. Centralized location near Roscoe and Sepulveda, next to Galpin Ford, Budweiser brewery and Walmart. Very close access to 405, 118 and 101 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Orion Ave have any available units?
8435 Orion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Orion Ave have?
Some of 8435 Orion Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Orion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Orion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Orion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Orion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Orion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Orion Ave offers parking.
Does 8435 Orion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8435 Orion Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Orion Ave have a pool?
No, 8435 Orion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Orion Ave have accessible units?
No, 8435 Orion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Orion Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Orion Ave has units with dishwashers.

