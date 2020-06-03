8435 Orion Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage

Orion Luxury Living, the Newest Trend in Apartment Living in the San Fernando Valley, offers very spacious 3 bedroom floor plans, starting at $2,595, depending on size*. Beautiful kitchens and bathrooms, with granite counter tops, state of the art cabinets throughout, luxury flooring, washer and dryer inside the unit*, stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerators available*, central A/C and Heating, balcony, cable ready, LED lighting, Fitness Center. Spacious Courtyard, assigned 2 parking spaces underground garage. Centralized location near Roscoe and Sepulveda, next to Galpin Ford, Budweiser brewery and Walmart. Very close access to 405, 118 and 101 Freeways.