8435 Orion Ave

Amenities
Orion Luxury Living, the Newest Trend in Apartment Living in the San Fernando Valley, offers very spacious 3 bedroom floor plans, starting at $2,595, depending on size*. Beautiful kitchens and bathrooms, with granite counter tops, state of the art cabinets throughout, luxury flooring, washer and dryer inside the unit*, stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerators available*, central A/C and Heating, balcony, cable ready, LED lighting, Fitness Center. Spacious Courtyard, assigned 2 parking spaces underground garage. Centralized location near Roscoe and Sepulveda, next to Galpin Ford, Budweiser brewery and Walmart. Very close access to 405, 118 and 101 Freeways.