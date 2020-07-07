All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8430 Cedros Avenue #222.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8430 Cedros Avenue #222
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8430 Cedros Avenue #222

8430 N Cedros Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8430 N Cedros Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*** Move-In Special***
Two Weeks Free upon approval of your application!

Fantastic Junior One-bedroom available in beautiful Panorama City!

Conveniently located near CSU Northridge and a quick drive to the 405 freeway. This lovely loft-style aparment has a spacious dual level, open floor plan, with a fireplace, and generous bedroom. Unit features fresh grey/white paint, plush carpet and lots of natural light.

You?ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has bamboo style counter tops, newer appliances, and a breakfast bar. Plus, having a dishwasher makes cleanup a breeze.

Speaking of breezes, spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony, or enjoy the rooftop pool with views of the San Fernando valley. Make this one your sunny new home today! Available for immediate move-in. Call or text Jasmine (818) 893-3640

Key Features:
natural light
fireplace
private balcony
parking included
fan/air-conditioning
gas stove
open floorplan
large closets/storage space
pool
rent $1250
222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 have any available units?
8430 Cedros Avenue #222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 have?
Some of 8430 Cedros Avenue #222's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Cedros Avenue #222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 pet-friendly?
No, 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 offer parking?
Yes, 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 offers parking.
Does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 have a pool?
Yes, 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 has a pool.
Does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 have accessible units?
No, 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8430 Cedros Avenue #222 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College