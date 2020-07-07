8430 Cedros Avenue #222

Amenities

*** Move-In Special***

Two Weeks Free upon approval of your application!



Fantastic Junior One-bedroom available in beautiful Panorama City!



Conveniently located near CSU Northridge and a quick drive to the 405 freeway. This lovely loft-style aparment has a spacious dual level, open floor plan, with a fireplace, and generous bedroom. Unit features fresh grey/white paint, plush carpet and lots of natural light.



You?ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has bamboo style counter tops, newer appliances, and a breakfast bar. Plus, having a dishwasher makes cleanup a breeze.



Speaking of breezes, spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony, or enjoy the rooftop pool with views of the San Fernando valley. Make this one your sunny new home today! Available for immediate move-in. Call or text Jasmine (818) 893-3640



Key Features:

natural light

fireplace

private balcony

parking included

fan/air-conditioning

gas stove

open floorplan

large closets/storage space

pool

rent $1250

