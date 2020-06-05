Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8426 Grenoble Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8426 Grenoble Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:05 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8426 Grenoble Street
8426 Grenoble Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8426 Grenoble Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
For Rent, updated detached guest quarter available for immediate occupancy. Available for one person for $1300 or 2 person for $1800 including utilities except cable and internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have any available units?
8426 Grenoble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8426 Grenoble Street currently offering any rent specials?
8426 Grenoble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 Grenoble Street pet-friendly?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street offer parking?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not offer parking.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have a pool?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have a pool.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have accessible units?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College