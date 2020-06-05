All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:05 PM

Location

8426 Grenoble Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
For Rent, updated detached guest quarter available for immediate occupancy. Available for one person for $1300 or 2 person for $1800 including utilities except cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 Grenoble Street have any available units?
8426 Grenoble Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8426 Grenoble Street currently offering any rent specials?
8426 Grenoble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 Grenoble Street pet-friendly?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street is not pet friendly.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street offer parking?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not offer parking.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have a pool?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have a pool.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have accessible units?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8426 Grenoble Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8426 Grenoble Street does not have units with air conditioning.
