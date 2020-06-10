Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
8415 S Western Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
8415 S Western Ave
8415 South Western Avenue
No Longer Available
8415 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest
Commercial - Property Id: 242461
Great starter for your bussiness
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242461
Property Id 242461
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5636570)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 8415 S Western Ave have any available units?
8415 S Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8415 S Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8415 S Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 S Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8415 S Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8415 S Western Ave offer parking?
No, 8415 S Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8415 S Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 S Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 S Western Ave have a pool?
No, 8415 S Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8415 S Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 8415 S Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 S Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 S Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 S Western Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 S Western Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
