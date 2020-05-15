8410 Fordham Rd

8410 Fordham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Single family unit recently renovated located close to retail, restaurants, grocery store, and schools. Home is located near Kentwood and Playa Del Rey. Fruit trees located in back yard. Ready for move in 5/15/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
