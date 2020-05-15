All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8410 Fordham Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8410 Fordham Rd
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:13 AM

8410 Fordham Rd

8410 Fordham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8410 Fordham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single family unit recently renovated located close to retail, restaurants, grocery store, and schools. Home is located near Kentwood and Playa Del Rey. Fruit trees located in back yard. Ready for move in 5/15/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Fordham Rd have any available units?
8410 Fordham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8410 Fordham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Fordham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Fordham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Fordham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8410 Fordham Rd offer parking?
No, 8410 Fordham Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8410 Fordham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 Fordham Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Fordham Rd have a pool?
No, 8410 Fordham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Fordham Rd have accessible units?
No, 8410 Fordham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Fordham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Fordham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Fordham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8410 Fordham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College