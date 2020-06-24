All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8401 Shirley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8401 Shirley Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

8401 Shirley Avenue

8401 N Shirley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8401 N Shirley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Want Great Schools, A Quiet Neighborhood, In the Heart of Northridge? Don't Look Any Further Because You Won't Be Able to Find Anything Like This Home. A Few Details Describing The Home are “ A Big Flat Almost 10000 SQ/Feet Back Yard And Nearly 6000 SQ/F Gated Front Lot, With Room for 6 Of Your Guest Cars, Plus Two Cars Attached Garage With Laundry Hookups Inside. Three Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms, 10 Foot Deep Pool. The Cook’s Kitchen Features High-End Decor with Recently Installed Appliances, A Center Island, And Custom Cabinetry, Recently Installed Vanity Cabinets in All Bathrooms. Double Pane Windows, Recently Installed Air Conditioner and Heather, Recently Installed 200 Amp Electrical Panel, Recently Installed Laminate Floors, Backyard Has BBQ Built-In Area, Artificial Grass In Back And Front Of The Home. Recently Installed Energy Saving Pool Pump. RV Parking. The List Goes on And On, Just Come And See It For Yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
8401 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 8401 Shirley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8401 Shirley Avenue has a pool.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College