All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8400 Fullbright Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8400 Fullbright Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8400 Fullbright Avenue

8400 Fullbright Avenue · (818) 710-9115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8400 Fullbright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8400 Fullbright Avenue · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
3+2 WINNETKA HOME - RENOVATED ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT WITH POOL! - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home is not to be missed! Conveniently located to nearby shopping, restaurants, businesses and CSUN. Tons of natural light, hardwood laminate and tile flooring and abundance of storage are among the many outstanding features that also include:

Huge sunny kitchen with s/s double oven range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator and recessed lighting
Charming dining nook with bay window
Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer
Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, fireplace and custom built-ins
French doors leading to fabulous entertainer's back yard with sparkling pool
Central a/c
And much more!

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT KELLY AT (818) 309-3409.

Owner pays gardener and pool maintenance.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Renter's liability insurance required.
12 month lease.
Note: Guest house on property is currently occupied.

(RLNE5838709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Fullbright Avenue have any available units?
8400 Fullbright Avenue has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 Fullbright Avenue have?
Some of 8400 Fullbright Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Fullbright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Fullbright Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Fullbright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8400 Fullbright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8400 Fullbright Avenue offer parking?
No, 8400 Fullbright Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8400 Fullbright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8400 Fullbright Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Fullbright Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8400 Fullbright Avenue has a pool.
Does 8400 Fullbright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8400 Fullbright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Fullbright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8400 Fullbright Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8400 Fullbright Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity