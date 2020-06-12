8400 Fullbright Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

3+2 WINNETKA HOME - RENOVATED ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT WITH POOL! - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home is not to be missed! Conveniently located to nearby shopping, restaurants, businesses and CSUN. Tons of natural light, hardwood laminate and tile flooring and abundance of storage are among the many outstanding features that also include:



Huge sunny kitchen with s/s double oven range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator and recessed lighting

Charming dining nook with bay window

Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer

Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, fireplace and custom built-ins

French doors leading to fabulous entertainer's back yard with sparkling pool

Central a/c

And much more!



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT KELLY AT (818) 309-3409.



Owner pays gardener and pool maintenance.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Renter's liability insurance required.

12 month lease.

Note: Guest house on property is currently occupied.



