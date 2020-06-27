839 N. Poinsettia Pl.

Amenities
Stunning 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with an office space/nursery - Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom side-by-side duplex with an office space/nursery conveniently located in the West Hollywood area just down the street from Poinsettia Park, the new Movietown Square and Trader Joe's. Close to Target, restaurants, and boutiques along fast developing N. La Brea Blvd. This stunning rental features central AC and heat, artfully remodeled Spanish hardwood floors, a small private yard, a newly renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and new appliances, and private laundry. 1 parking space included with ample street parking available.
