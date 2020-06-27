All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

839 N. Poinsettia Pl.

839 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Location

839 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with an office space/nursery - Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom side-by-side duplex with an office space/nursery conveniently located in the West Hollywood area just down the street from Poinsettia Park, the new Movietown Square and Trader Joe's. Close to Target, restaurants, and boutiques along fast developing N. La Brea Blvd. This stunning rental features central AC and heat, artfully remodeled Spanish hardwood floors, a small private yard, a newly renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and new appliances, and private laundry. 1 parking space included with ample street parking available.

To schedule a showing please contact KAPE Properties at 310.878.9350
Thank you

(RLNE4239998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. have any available units?
839 N. Poinsettia Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. have?
Some of 839 N. Poinsettia Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
839 N. Poinsettia Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. offers parking.
Does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. have a pool?
No, 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. have accessible units?
No, 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 N. Poinsettia Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
