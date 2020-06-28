All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

837 E Adams Boulevard

837 East Adams Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

837 East Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Welcome to 837 E Adams St! 4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths which includes a full bed and bathroom downstairs! Washer/dryer hookups in every unit. A newly built townhome-style Quadruplex! Two detached duplexes on 1 lot. The property is surrounded by mature landscaping which provides ample privacy. This home was built around the art of entertaining, with flawless designer details, an open floor plan, & large windows that pour in natural light. Both units have top of the line Laminate Flooring, Custom Kitchen Cabinets with gorgeous light Quartz Countertop & brand new Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Beautiful Lighting throughout, Central Heating, and custom window shades. All units are separately metered and green certified! Equipped with an automatic residential fire sprinkler system and low impact / highly efficient landscaping. Pictures are from a model match home and construction is complete. Each unit includes two assigned parking spots. Approximately 1600 Sq Feet per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E Adams Boulevard have any available units?
837 E Adams Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E Adams Boulevard have?
Some of 837 E Adams Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E Adams Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
837 E Adams Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E Adams Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 837 E Adams Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 837 E Adams Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 837 E Adams Boulevard offers parking.
Does 837 E Adams Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 E Adams Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E Adams Boulevard have a pool?
No, 837 E Adams Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 837 E Adams Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 837 E Adams Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E Adams Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 E Adams Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
