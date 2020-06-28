837 E Adams Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to 837 E Adams St! 4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths which includes a full bed and bathroom downstairs! Washer/dryer hookups in every unit. A newly built townhome-style Quadruplex! Two detached duplexes on 1 lot. The property is surrounded by mature landscaping which provides ample privacy. This home was built around the art of entertaining, with flawless designer details, an open floor plan, & large windows that pour in natural light. Both units have top of the line Laminate Flooring, Custom Kitchen Cabinets with gorgeous light Quartz Countertop & brand new Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Beautiful Lighting throughout, Central Heating, and custom window shades. All units are separately metered and green certified! Equipped with an automatic residential fire sprinkler system and low impact / highly efficient landscaping. Pictures are from a model match home and construction is complete. Each unit includes two assigned parking spots. Approximately 1600 Sq Feet per unit.