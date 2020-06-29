8366 Sunset View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room sauna

Attention Tenants: Quintessential Sunset Strip Modern with A+ views from downtown to the ocean! Walled and gated motor court, perfect for the high profile privacy/security conscious. Path leads to Double height entry. Versatile living rooms lead to vanishing walls of glass opening to wraparound outdoor space featuring an infinity-edge L pool, spa, firepit. Chef's eat-in kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances, marble countertops, butler's pantries, & double island. The master suite features a sitting room, dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, and an outdoor patio. Movie theater, video wall in entertainment room with bar opens out to the view and terrace. Gym/guest suite w/ wet/dry sauna. Ample off street parking & 3 car garage, Award winning designer Tim Campbell used Mid century modern influences like grand terrazzo, antique brass, warm woods and elegant natural stone. Moments from Sunset, yet perched on a promontory. Listed by Jory Burton and Healther Shorr - Sotheby's International Realty



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8366-sunset-view-dr-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa/f02fb233-80e5-4ac5-8a2f-7161f3b80296



(RLNE5548256)