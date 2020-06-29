All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

8366 Sunset View Drive

8366 Sunset View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8366 Sunset View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
Attention Tenants: Quintessential Sunset Strip Modern with A+ views from downtown to the ocean! Walled and gated motor court, perfect for the high profile privacy/security conscious. Path leads to Double height entry. Versatile living rooms lead to vanishing walls of glass opening to wraparound outdoor space featuring an infinity-edge L pool, spa, firepit. Chef's eat-in kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances, marble countertops, butler's pantries, & double island. The master suite features a sitting room, dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, and an outdoor patio. Movie theater, video wall in entertainment room with bar opens out to the view and terrace. Gym/guest suite w/ wet/dry sauna. Ample off street parking & 3 car garage, Award winning designer Tim Campbell used Mid century modern influences like grand terrazzo, antique brass, warm woods and elegant natural stone. Moments from Sunset, yet perched on a promontory. Listed by Jory Burton and Healther Shorr - Sotheby's International Realty

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8366-sunset-view-dr-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa/f02fb233-80e5-4ac5-8a2f-7161f3b80296

(RLNE5548256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8366 Sunset View Drive have any available units?
8366 Sunset View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8366 Sunset View Drive have?
Some of 8366 Sunset View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8366 Sunset View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8366 Sunset View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8366 Sunset View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8366 Sunset View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8366 Sunset View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8366 Sunset View Drive offers parking.
Does 8366 Sunset View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8366 Sunset View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8366 Sunset View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8366 Sunset View Drive has a pool.
Does 8366 Sunset View Drive have accessible units?
No, 8366 Sunset View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8366 Sunset View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8366 Sunset View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
