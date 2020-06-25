All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

836 S Harvard Blvd

836 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

836 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice large studio on the 1st floor
450 sq. feet
new fridge & stove
new flooring,new bath, kitchen
All utilities paid
laundry room on site

Open showing Tuesday at 2:15

call Paul for a tour 310-420-9470

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1944336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
836 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 S Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 836 S Harvard Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
836 S Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 S Harvard Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
