Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 836 S Harvard Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
836 S Harvard Blvd
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
836 S Harvard Blvd
836 South Harvard Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
836 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
in unit laundry
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice large studio on the 1st floor
450 sq. feet
new fridge & stove
new flooring,new bath, kitchen
All utilities paid
laundry room on site
Open showing Tuesday at 2:15
call Paul for a tour 310-420-9470
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1944336)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
836 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 836 S Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 836 S Harvard Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 836 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
836 S Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 S Harvard Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 836 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College