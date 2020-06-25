836 S Harvard Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice large studio on the 1st floor

450 sq. feet

new fridge & stove

new flooring,new bath, kitchen

All utilities paid

laundry room on site



Open showing Tuesday at 2:15



call Paul for a tour 310-420-9470



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1944336)