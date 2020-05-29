All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1

836 N Sycamore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

836 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Melrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and sunny 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit. Gorgeous and filled with natural light throughout the day. Treetop views of the neighborhood. Extremely private with no shared walls with neighbors! One car parking spot included (might fit two sub-compact cars). Gated parking. Top-loading washer/dryer for your exclusive use. Two balconies off living room and bedroom.

Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fresh paint.

Walk to Melrose shops and restaurants. In the middle of Hollywood Studio District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have any available units?
836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

