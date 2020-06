Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Townhome in Winnetka is now available for rent. - This 3 bed 3 bath home includes a large master bedroom with a master bath, a walk-in closet, and a large patio. Also has a spacious living and fir place good for welcoming guest. And an attached garage, all in a secure and beautiful gated community. you also have access to pool and tennis courts. What's not to like? Call us now!!



(RLNE5593326)