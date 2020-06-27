Rent Calculator
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 21
8344 Jumilla Avenue
8344 Jumilla Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8344 Jumilla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New Build, Built this year 2019, this features stainless steel appliances, new flooring, tankless water heaters, gated access. Close to entertaining, restaurants & shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue have any available units?
8344 Jumilla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8344 Jumilla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8344 Jumilla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8344 Jumilla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue offer parking?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue have a pool?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8344 Jumilla Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8344 Jumilla Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
