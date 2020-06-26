Rent Calculator
8340 Wystone Avenue
8340 Wystone Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8340 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
One Bedroom 3/4 bath guest house for lease* Carpet in both living room and bedroom* One parking space* Breathtaking Garden* Newer Kitchen* Move in condition* Appointment only*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue have any available units?
8340 Wystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8340 Wystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Wystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Wystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8340 Wystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Wystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Wystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 8340 Wystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8340 Wystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8340 Wystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8340 Wystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8340 Wystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
