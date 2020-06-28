Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
8340 Jason Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM
8340 Jason Avenue
8340 Jason Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8340 Jason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been completely remodeled and upgraded. New Kitchen, Baths, paint, Appliances, flooring, ceiling fans. Your clients will love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8340 Jason Avenue have any available units?
8340 Jason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8340 Jason Avenue have?
Some of 8340 Jason Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8340 Jason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Jason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Jason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8340 Jason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8340 Jason Avenue offer parking?
No, 8340 Jason Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8340 Jason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Jason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Jason Avenue have a pool?
No, 8340 Jason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Jason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8340 Jason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Jason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 Jason Avenue has units with dishwashers.
