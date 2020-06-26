8330 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fully remodeled spacious townhouse. This light and bright unit comes with private washer/dryer and parking. Large private front yard with fruit tree. Incredible location by 3rd street hip restaurants, coffee shop and boutique stores.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
