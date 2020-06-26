All apartments in Los Angeles
8330 West 1ST Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

8330 West 1ST Street

8330 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8330 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Fully remodeled spacious townhouse. This light and bright unit comes with private washer/dryer and parking. Large private front yard with fruit tree. Incredible location by 3rd street hip restaurants, coffee shop and boutique stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 West 1ST Street have any available units?
8330 West 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 West 1ST Street have?
Some of 8330 West 1ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 West 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
8330 West 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 West 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 8330 West 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8330 West 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 8330 West 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 8330 West 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 West 1ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 West 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 8330 West 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 8330 West 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 8330 West 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 West 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 West 1ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
