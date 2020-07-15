8324 Pershing Dr

Amenities

Playa Del Rey Luxury



This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located minutes from the Pacific Ocean and next door to the Ballona Wetlands. The best of Southern California is right at your doorstep. It is conveniently located near downtown Playa del Rey, cafes, restaurants and the bike trail. The home itself is freshly renovated with granite countertops, dishwasher, vinyl wood flooring, new paint, and spacious closets. Unit includes exclusive use of one garage and one off-street parking space. Free access to washer and dryer in garage, shared with only one other unit. Triple pane window block out any airport or street sound.



