Los Angeles, CA
8324 Pershing Dr
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

8324 Pershing Dr

8324 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8324 Pershing Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in Sunny Playa Del Rey - Property Id: 99712

This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located minutes from the Pacific Ocean and next door to the Ballona Wetlands. The best of Southern California is right at your doorstep. It is conveniently located near downtown Playa del Rey, cafes, restaurants and the bike trail. The home itself is freshly renovated with granite countertops, dishwasher, vinyl wood flooring, new paint, and spacious closets. Unit includes exclusive use of one garage and one off-street parking space. Free access to washer and dryer in garage, shared with only one other unit. Triple pane window block out any airport or street sound.

Text Showpads Renter Showings for a tour: 323-892-7237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99712
Property Id 99712

(RLNE4698680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 Pershing Dr have any available units?
8324 Pershing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8324 Pershing Dr have?
Some of 8324 Pershing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 Pershing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Pershing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Pershing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8324 Pershing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8324 Pershing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8324 Pershing Dr offers parking.
Does 8324 Pershing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8324 Pershing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Pershing Dr have a pool?
No, 8324 Pershing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8324 Pershing Dr have accessible units?
No, 8324 Pershing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 Pershing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 Pershing Dr has units with dishwashers.
