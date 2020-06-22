Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
8306 Nestle Avenue
8306 Nestle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8306 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great location on, many fruit trees and a lot of charm!
Great location on, many fruit trees and a lot of charm!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8306 Nestle Avenue have any available units?
8306 Nestle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8306 Nestle Avenue have?
Some of 8306 Nestle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8306 Nestle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8306 Nestle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 Nestle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8306 Nestle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8306 Nestle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8306 Nestle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8306 Nestle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 Nestle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 Nestle Avenue have a pool?
No, 8306 Nestle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8306 Nestle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8306 Nestle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 Nestle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 Nestle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
