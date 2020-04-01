All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8294 PRESSON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8294 PRESSON Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8294 PRESSON Place

8294 Presson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8294 Presson Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Perched on a secluded cul-de-sac above the world-renowned Chateau Marmont Hotel and Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, this 1950s 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths architectural gem features walls of glass, sliding doors, and a sun deck with spectacular south-facing views of the city. The home offers a ground level bonus room opening to a small grassy area, complete with brick fireplace and 1/2 bath. The kitchen, adjacent to the laundry room boasts a "retro" cook-top and wall oven. Other highlights include numerous built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, ample storage, and a two-vehicle carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8294 PRESSON Place have any available units?
8294 PRESSON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8294 PRESSON Place have?
Some of 8294 PRESSON Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8294 PRESSON Place currently offering any rent specials?
8294 PRESSON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8294 PRESSON Place pet-friendly?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place offer parking?
Yes, 8294 PRESSON Place offers parking.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have a pool?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not have a pool.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have accessible units?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8294 PRESSON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8294 PRESSON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College