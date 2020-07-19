8293 Grand View Dr

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! This charming newly renovated hillside home is centrally located off Laurel Canyon Blvd! Land surrounded by nature. Set on a gentle up slope lot with 180 degree Canyon views and privacy. Features include - hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, Stainless Steel appliances with refrigerator included, two bedrooms and one and a half bathroom on the main level. Vaulted ceiling, central heat, washer & dryer hookups, and one car parking. Enjoy canyon living and entertaining on your deck right off the living room/kitchen area. Close proximity to the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Highland, The Grove, Ventura Blvd., Burbank Airport, major studios and the 101 Freeway. MUST SEE!! (tenant pays for all utilities)



