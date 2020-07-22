827 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet friendly Property!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 baths in San Pedro. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Washer dryer hook ups inside. Huge backyard with private storage unit and detached garage.
To view this lovely property please register on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina (310)831-0123.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 W. 22nd St have any available units?
827 W. 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.