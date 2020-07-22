All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2020

827 W. 22nd St

827 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

827 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet friendly Property!!!
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 baths in San Pedro. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Washer dryer hook ups inside. Huge backyard with private storage unit and detached garage.

To view this lovely property please register on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina (310)831-0123.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 W. 22nd St have any available units?
827 W. 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 W. 22nd St have?
Some of 827 W. 22nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 W. 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
827 W. 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 W. 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 W. 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 827 W. 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 827 W. 22nd St offers parking.
Does 827 W. 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 W. 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 W. 22nd St have a pool?
No, 827 W. 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 827 W. 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 827 W. 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 827 W. 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 W. 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
