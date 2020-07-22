827 W. 22nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Pet friendly Property!!!

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 baths in San Pedro. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Washer dryer hook ups inside. Huge backyard with private storage unit and detached garage.



To view this lovely property please register on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina (310)831-0123.