826 JACON Way
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:34 AM

826 N Jacon Way · No Longer Available
Location

826 N Jacon Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Light and airy California traditional located in the desirable Marquez Knolls neighborhood. Single story 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful updated kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, center island, and quartz counter-tops. Large spacious living/dining area with vaulted wood ceilings, fireplace, and sliding doors to stone patio and newly landscaped flat grassy yard. Ascend the steps from your large private freshly landscaped yard and enjoy an additional oasis above - a flat pad with spectacular ocean views! Additional features include a separate laundry room with newer washer/dryer, tons of closets, bonus room, new roof, new central a/c and heating system. Great house for comfortable California living and entertaining. Close to schools, beaches, hiking, and the village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 JACON Way have any available units?
826 JACON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 JACON Way have?
Some of 826 JACON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 JACON Way currently offering any rent specials?
826 JACON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 JACON Way pet-friendly?
No, 826 JACON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 826 JACON Way offer parking?
Yes, 826 JACON Way offers parking.
Does 826 JACON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 JACON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 JACON Way have a pool?
No, 826 JACON Way does not have a pool.
Does 826 JACON Way have accessible units?
No, 826 JACON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 826 JACON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 JACON Way has units with dishwashers.
