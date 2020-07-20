826 JACON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Light and airy California traditional located in the desirable Marquez Knolls neighborhood. Single story 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful updated kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, center island, and quartz counter-tops. Large spacious living/dining area with vaulted wood ceilings, fireplace, and sliding doors to stone patio and newly landscaped flat grassy yard. Ascend the steps from your large private freshly landscaped yard and enjoy an additional oasis above - a flat pad with spectacular ocean views! Additional features include a separate laundry room with newer washer/dryer, tons of closets, bonus room, new roof, new central a/c and heating system. Great house for comfortable California living and entertaining. Close to schools, beaches, hiking, and the village.