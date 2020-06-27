All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

8235 Agnes Ave

8235 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8235 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly remodeled house in North Hollywood ready for rent. - This 3 beds 2 baths offers a living space of around 1172 sqft.
Large, open kitchen/dining/living space with new appliances: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Indoor Washer/Dryer (in dedicated closet) included.Walk-in pantry, lots of closets/storage. Plenty of recessed lighting throughout the house. Central A/C and Heat (optional Wifi control), Bathtubs in both bathrooms. Large covered back porch,
gated and dedicated access and carport.
Small yard area in the back perfect for a garden or vegetable garden.No garage. THIS IS THE MAIN FRONT HOUSE IN A DUPLEX LOT.

Don't delay call us now!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5108049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 Agnes Ave have any available units?
8235 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8235 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 8235 Agnes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 8235 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8235 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8235 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8235 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8235 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 8235 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8235 Agnes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 8235 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8235 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 8235 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8235 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.
