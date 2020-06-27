8235 Agnes Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Newly remodeled house in North Hollywood ready for rent. - This 3 beds 2 baths offers a living space of around 1172 sqft.

Large, open kitchen/dining/living space with new appliances: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Indoor Washer/Dryer (in dedicated closet) included.Walk-in pantry, lots of closets/storage. Plenty of recessed lighting throughout the house. Central A/C and Heat (optional Wifi control), Bathtubs in both bathrooms. Large covered back porch,

gated and dedicated access and carport.

Small yard area in the back perfect for a garden or vegetable garden.No garage. THIS IS THE MAIN FRONT HOUSE IN A DUPLEX LOT.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5108049)