Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and spacious 1 bedroom West Hollywood area apartment. Centrally located close to Melrose, West Hollywood and Fairfax. This large and expansive unit features hardwood floors throughout, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, newly remodeled bathroom, recessed lighting throughout. The unit has a washer and dryer in a separate service area. It comes with on single car garage in the back.