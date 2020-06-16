All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
823 Fedora St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

823 Fedora St

823 Fedora Street · (213) 368-0019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

823 Fedora Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR in Korea Town · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
***NOW LEASING***

Bright 1BR 1Bath unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.

Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled 1BR 1Bath - Balcony-Parking Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious two bedroom! With laminated and tiled floor, a granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove. The cozy yet spacious living room is large eough with a lovely balcony just big enough for a coffee and a couple of chairs. What a great spot to watch the sunset!. The bedroom is roomy and sunny with great closet space. Super location in Koreatown! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes. The amazing and best community in Koreatown within just 5 minutes away to famous food court, shopping and Consulate General of Rep. of Korea, Indonesian, Philippine and Salvador, LA High School, College and Banks. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.
* living Room
* Kitchen
* Bathroom
* Balcony
* Vertical Blinds
* Cabinets
* Ceramic Tiled and Laminated Floors
* Stove
* Dishwasher
* Assigned Parking
* Elevator

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

*** Please call, text or email to show contact info for more information, appointment and open house at 213.368.0019 ***

(RLNE3775591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

