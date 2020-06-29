Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8228 BELLGAVE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8228 BELLGAVE Place
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8228 BELLGAVE Place
8228 Bellgave Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8228 Bellgave Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spa, City Views
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place have any available units?
8228 BELLGAVE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8228 BELLGAVE Place currently offering any rent specials?
8228 BELLGAVE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8228 BELLGAVE Place pet-friendly?
No, 8228 BELLGAVE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place offer parking?
Yes, 8228 BELLGAVE Place offers parking.
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8228 BELLGAVE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place have a pool?
No, 8228 BELLGAVE Place does not have a pool.
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place have accessible units?
No, 8228 BELLGAVE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8228 BELLGAVE Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8228 BELLGAVE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8228 BELLGAVE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College