on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments smoke-free community

Live Local at 822 S Park View



Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Los Angeles has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 80 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Eat at Bibi's Cafe, find your wardrobe essentials at Macy's, and be in close proximity to LA's esteemed Financial District. Enjoy the awesome diversity of parks and rec centers that LA has using the LA Parks Website.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our on line resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 822 South Park View.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates