822 S Park View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

822 S Park View

822 South Park View Street · (213) 277-3814
Location

822 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 822 S Park View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
smoke-free community
Live Local at 822 S Park View

Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Los Angeles has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 80 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Eat at Bibi's Cafe, find your wardrobe essentials at Macy's, and be in close proximity to LA's esteemed Financial District. Enjoy the awesome diversity of parks and rec centers that LA has using the LA Parks Website.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our on line resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 822 South Park View.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S Park View have any available units?
822 S Park View has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 S Park View have?
Some of 822 S Park View's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 S Park View currently offering any rent specials?
822 S Park View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S Park View pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 S Park View is pet friendly.
Does 822 S Park View offer parking?
Yes, 822 S Park View offers parking.
Does 822 S Park View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S Park View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S Park View have a pool?
No, 822 S Park View does not have a pool.
Does 822 S Park View have accessible units?
No, 822 S Park View does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S Park View have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 S Park View does not have units with dishwashers.
