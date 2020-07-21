Rent Calculator
822 HAMPTON Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 8
822 HAMPTON Drive
822 Hampton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
822 Hampton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Call or text LA1 for showing requests. Tenants currently working from space, advance notice required. Evenings, early mornings or weekends preferred
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 HAMPTON Drive have any available units?
822 HAMPTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 822 HAMPTON Drive have?
Some of 822 HAMPTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 822 HAMPTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 HAMPTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 HAMPTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 HAMPTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 822 HAMPTON Drive offer parking?
No, 822 HAMPTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 822 HAMPTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 HAMPTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 HAMPTON Drive have a pool?
No, 822 HAMPTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 HAMPTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 HAMPTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 HAMPTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 HAMPTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
