821 S Gramercy Dr 202

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spectacular high ceiling 2 bed 2 bath 2 gated pkg - Property Id: 133675



This is a small unique newer building with gated entry

Apt, is a upper penthouse with hi ceiling and loftstyle living room

2 bedrooms in rear/central air conditioning

2 baths-one in hall and second in Master bedroom

Kitchen has refrigerator & stove-NO DISHWASHER

Close to Metro Wilshire & Western, Dwntown LA, Hollywood, Freeways 10 & 101

Backyard & laundry on site

Gated parking for 2 cars

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133675

Property Id 133675



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876808)