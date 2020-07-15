All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 821 S Gramercy Dr 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
821 S Gramercy Dr 202
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

821 S Gramercy Dr 202

821 Gramercy Drive · (424) 244-4929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

821 Gramercy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spectacular high ceiling 2 bed 2 bath 2 gated pkg - Property Id: 133675

This is a small unique newer building with gated entry
Apt, is a upper penthouse with hi ceiling and loftstyle living room
2 bedrooms in rear/central air conditioning
2 baths-one in hall and second in Master bedroom
Kitchen has refrigerator & stove-NO DISHWASHER
Close to Metro Wilshire & Western, Dwntown LA, Hollywood, Freeways 10 & 101
Backyard & laundry on site
Gated parking for 2 cars
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133675
Property Id 133675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 have any available units?
821 S Gramercy Dr 202 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 have?
Some of 821 S Gramercy Dr 202's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Gramercy Dr 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 pet-friendly?
No, 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 offer parking?
Yes, 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 offers parking.
Does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 have a pool?
No, 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 have accessible units?
No, 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 S Gramercy Dr 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 821 S Gramercy Dr 202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity