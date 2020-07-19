All apartments in Los Angeles
820 E 116th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019

820 E 116th Pl

820 East 116th Place · No Longer Available
Location

820 East 116th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Stunning Two Story - Property Id: 88757

Newer two story home. Designer upgrades inside and out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88757
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

