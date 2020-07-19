Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 820 E 116th Pl.
Los Angeles, CA
820 E 116th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
820 E 116th Pl
820 East 116th Place
No Longer Available
Location
820 East 116th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Harbor Gateway North
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning Two Story - Property Id: 88757
Newer two story home. Designer upgrades inside and out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88757
Property Id 88757
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4545729)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 E 116th Pl have any available units?
820 E 116th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 820 E 116th Pl have?
Some of 820 E 116th Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 E 116th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
820 E 116th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 E 116th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 820 E 116th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 820 E 116th Pl offer parking?
No, 820 E 116th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 820 E 116th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 E 116th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 E 116th Pl have a pool?
No, 820 E 116th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 820 E 116th Pl have accessible units?
No, 820 E 116th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 820 E 116th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 E 116th Pl has units with dishwashers.
